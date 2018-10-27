LQD (LQD) Price Tops $0.21

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One LQD token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, LQD has traded flat against the dollar. LQD has a total market cap of $0.00 and $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00150017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00249324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.17 or 0.09632847 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LQD Profile

LQD was first traded on November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for LQD is liquidity.network . LQD’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

LQD Token Trading

LQD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LQD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LQD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

