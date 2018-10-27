LPL Financial (LPLA) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. 1,753,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,737. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $820,160. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6,674.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 545,530 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,246,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,215,000 after acquiring an additional 502,850 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,059,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 480,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,919,000 after acquiring an additional 450,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after acquiring an additional 372,986 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

