LPL Financial Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th.

LPL Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

LPLA stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $402,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,516.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $820,160. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

