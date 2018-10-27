Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 76.39 ($1.00).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.89 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 56.83 ($0.74). 190,597,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.