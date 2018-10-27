Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.91 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.71.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $113,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $332,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,909,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

