Lincoln Electric (LECO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 654,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,096. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,952,000 after purchasing an additional 891,469 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,308,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,695,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,832,000 after purchasing an additional 246,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,996,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

