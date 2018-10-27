Lennar (LEN) Bond Prices Rise 0.6%

An issue of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) debt rose 0.6% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 4.75% coupon and is set to mature on November 29, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $92.69 and were trading at $92.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Lennar stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,802,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,561. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 12.62. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 86,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 253,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lennar by 19.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

