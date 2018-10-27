Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce sales of $200.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.92 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $171.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $755.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $764.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $901.00 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $916.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MED reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.76.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $244,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at $518,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 151.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 874.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 269.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $14.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,195. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.11. Lendingtree has a one year low of $190.59 and a one year high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.