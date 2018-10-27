Lear (LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LEA opened at $128.63 on Friday. Lear has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.34.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

