Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Shares Up 13.4%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP)’s share price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 948,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

