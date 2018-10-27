Lannett (LCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.33

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 53486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.21 million. Lannett had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,559.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Lannett by 204.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 381,177 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

