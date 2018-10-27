Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LMRK. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew P. Carbone purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $111,699.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,148.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,848 shares of company stock valued at $332,872 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth $283,000. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 52,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

