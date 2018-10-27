Kirby (KEX) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. Kirby also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. ValuEngine raised Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli upgraded Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $4,651,839.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,476.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $130,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,104 shares of company stock worth $5,099,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.