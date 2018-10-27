Kimball International (KBAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of KBAL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 81,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,613. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $610.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 127.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 96.8% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

