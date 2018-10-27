KeyCorp Analysts Give Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) a $170.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $170.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a $138.69 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a $138.69 rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.19.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,453. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

