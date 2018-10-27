James Michael Murray Sells 1,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Michael Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $41,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $40,360.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $41,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $41,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $33,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, James Michael Murray sold 4,047 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $133,915.23.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $39.51 on Friday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $828.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $130,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at $315,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

