James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 108.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,822 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,953,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,805,000 after buying an additional 797,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,415,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,209,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 201,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

