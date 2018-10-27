Jack in the Box (JACK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.46.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $187.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 78,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $7,142,962.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,395.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,751. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Jack in the Box by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.