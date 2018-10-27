J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.51. 51,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,797. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $761,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 63.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

