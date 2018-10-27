Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $448.20 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.