ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF (REM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 643,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter.

REM stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/MTG RL EST ETF has a 1-year low of $737.00 and a 1-year high of $905.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

