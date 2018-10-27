iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.