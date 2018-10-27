Iron Mountain (IRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $30.48. 5,514,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 402.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 775.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

