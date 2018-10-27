IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $355.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $355.30 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $392.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 865,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,315. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.73.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.