IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and $2.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

