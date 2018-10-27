Investors Sell iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Strength (EWZ)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $123.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $333.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $209.30 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded up $1.04 for the day and closed at $40.04

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

