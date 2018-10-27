Investors Sell iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Strength (TLT)

Traders sold shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on strength during trading on Friday. $147.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $163.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.69 for the day and closed at $114.99

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2609 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,967,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31,517.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,806,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 486.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

