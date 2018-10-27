Investors Buy Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $478.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $329.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $148.49 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($1.44) for the day and closed at $103.42

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

