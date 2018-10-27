Investors Buy ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) on weakness during trading on Friday. $95.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.04 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $54.43

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 167.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.