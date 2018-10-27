Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Issues Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.89. 3,834,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,490. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

