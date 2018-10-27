Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $149.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

