Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Boosted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,646,000 after buying an additional 609,465 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5,005.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after buying an additional 155,714 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $431,317.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $128,296.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,753 shares of company stock worth $42,966,655 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $486.89 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.75 and a twelve month high of $581.12. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

