International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $140.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,682,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,358,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,328,216.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 905,500 shares of company stock worth $122,589,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 34,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.