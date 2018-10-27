Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $811,460.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $5,409,653.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,819 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,215 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NYSE ICE opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

