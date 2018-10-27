Intelligent Systems Co. (INS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $9.65 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $14.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 74.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Intelligent Systems from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

