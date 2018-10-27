Intel (INTC) PT Set at $55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.92.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 67,247,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,404,752. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,864 shares of company stock worth $89,729. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 47.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 39,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 146,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

