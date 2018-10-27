Insider Selling: NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) SVP Sells $29,094.00 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $29,094.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NetGear stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.04. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BWS Financial set a $65.00 target price on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NetGear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

