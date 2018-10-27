Insider Buying: Hotel Property Investments Ltd (HPI) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) insider Donald Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,730.00 ($21,794.33).

ASX HPI traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching A$3.10 ($2.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,021. Hotel Property Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.74 ($1.94) and a one year high of A$3.42 ($2.43).

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

