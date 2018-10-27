Inpixon (INPX) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 113796 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

