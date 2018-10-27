Inphi (IPHI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inphi to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $431,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $444,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Inphi by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

