Ingevity (NGVT) PT Set at $100.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2018 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ingevity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingevity to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.44.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.73. 352,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $106.59.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.