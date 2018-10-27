Ignition Market Capitalization Achieves $276,452.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004485 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Ignition has a market cap of $276,452.00 and approximately $332.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007862 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00369963 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018580 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,011,666 coins and its circulating supply is 956,341 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.