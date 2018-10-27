i3 Verticals (IIIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,392. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $3,457,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 77.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.