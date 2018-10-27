HYCON 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.33 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00250521 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.09 or 0.09694802 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,960,908,329 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

