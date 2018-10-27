Hub Group (HUBG) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.38.

HUBG stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,557. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

