Hilton Hotels (HLT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLT. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NYSE:HLT opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

