High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 11800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWO. National Bank Financial raised shares of High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.87 million. High Arctic Energy Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

