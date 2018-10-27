Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) PT Set at $19.00 by Deutsche Bank

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been assigned a $19.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HT opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 555.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 931,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 94.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,260,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after buying an additional 69,381 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

