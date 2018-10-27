Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $529.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

