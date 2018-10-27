Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HFEL opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 346.75 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.75 ($5.11).

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

