Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HFEL opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 346.75 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.75 ($5.11).
About Henderson Far East Income
